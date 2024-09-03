iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.98 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.