iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

