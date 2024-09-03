iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

