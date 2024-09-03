iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Reduced by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.