Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

