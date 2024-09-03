JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $645.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.