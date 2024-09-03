Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Kelly Services by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 107.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 38.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

