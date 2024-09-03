Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

