Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 446.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

LEG opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

