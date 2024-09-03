Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.27

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.27 and traded as high as C$29.54. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$29.54, with a volume of 25,536 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.27.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0291921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Further Reading

