Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $939,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,368,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $26,705,320. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

