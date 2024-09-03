LGL Partners LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.05.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

