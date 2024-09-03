Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.
Liberty Tax Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.
Liberty Tax Company Profile
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Tax
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.