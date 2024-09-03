Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

