Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average is $336.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.