Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.