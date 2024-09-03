Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

