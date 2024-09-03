Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 737,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

