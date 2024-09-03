Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 36,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

