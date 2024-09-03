Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $244.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.44.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

