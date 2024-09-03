MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.80. MBIA shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 352,000 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MBIA Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $200.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MBIA by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

