McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McKesson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCK opened at $561.08 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.