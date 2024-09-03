Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 132 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.