Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.92

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.92 and traded as low as C$62.12. Methanex shares last traded at C$62.95, with a volume of 91,440 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.6598558 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

