Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

