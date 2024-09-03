Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.14 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

