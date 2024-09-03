Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $95,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

