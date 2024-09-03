MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Down 5%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 50,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 118,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

MobilityOne Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.69.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

