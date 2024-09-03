Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing
In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOD
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.