Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $934.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $852.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,880,433. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

