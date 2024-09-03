Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

