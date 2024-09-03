Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $26,705,320. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

