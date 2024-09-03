Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$5.34. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 4,515 shares traded.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$343.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 20,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,384.82. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $381,458. Insiders own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

