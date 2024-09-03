M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

