Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 174,675 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Shares of MKSI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

