Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 68,441 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

