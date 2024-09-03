Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Entegris worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 764.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $14,237,000.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

