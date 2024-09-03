Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Primerica worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $265.27.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

