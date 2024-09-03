Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

