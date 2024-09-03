Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 156.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $28,298,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

