Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,969 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $216,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

