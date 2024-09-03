Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,889 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

