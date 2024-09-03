Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 9,082 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

RGA stock opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

