Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 431,997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

