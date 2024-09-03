Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,879,000 after buying an additional 132,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.01 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.