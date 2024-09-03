Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

