Natixis Advisors LLC Has $26.39 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

