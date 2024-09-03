Natixis Advisors LLC Has $26.44 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $26,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $580.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

