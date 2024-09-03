Natixis Advisors LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 398,546 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HES opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

