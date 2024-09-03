Natixis Advisors LLC Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,326. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE J opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

